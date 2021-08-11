Eight of Rangers' best Europa League nights as Gerrard's men prepare for 21/22 run in the competition

Tuesday evening’s Champions League qualification second leg ended in bitter disappointment for Rangers after they threw away a one-goal lead and crashed out of the competition at the hands of Malmo.

The Swedish side took a narrow advantage into the clash at Ibrox, and although the Gers started strongly, they ultimately came up short.

But it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom for the blue half of Glasgow.

Steven Gerrard’s men now have a shot at this season’s Europa League, and will play either Kazakh club FC Kairat or Armenian outfit FC Alashkert in a play-off round to secure a place in the group stage.

Europe’s second competition has yielded some magnificent nights for Rangers down the years, and with that in mind, we’ve gathered eight of the best here.

1. Rangers 2-0 Borussia Dortmund, 1982 An early foray into what was then the UEFA Cup, the Gers ran out comfortable winners against the German giants thanks to goals from Davie Cooper and Derek Johnstone.

2. Rangers 2-0 Borussia Dortmund, 1999 This whole article isn't just 2-0 wins over Borussia Dortmund, promise. This time around the Gers took a commanding first leg lead thanks to an own goal and a Rod Wallace strike, and although it wasn't enough to see them through in the end, it was a famous night at Ibrox.

3. Rangers 0-0 Fiorentina (Rangers win on penalties), 2008 Two legs that ended in stalemates led to a penalty shootout showdown in which the Gers were triumphant. The matches themselves weren't exactly box office stuff, but the deciding spot kicks? Superb.

4. Rangers 0-2 Zenit St. Petersburg, 2008 It wasn't meant to be for the Gers in the final itself, but the night surrounding the game in Manchester will live long in the memory.