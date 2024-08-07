Cyriel Dessers struck a 94th minute equaliser to earn Rangers a 1-1 draw away to Dynamo Kyiv in Poland. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The striker has vowed to prove his critics wrong this season as he discussed the importance of blocking out background noise

Cyriel Dessers has confessed it would be “nice to get more recognition” for his performances and has vowed to continue ignoring any outside criticism after helping Rangers secure a vital 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kyiv in the final seconds of the game.

The enigmatic frontman helped increase his side’s chances of earning a spot in the Champions League play-offs against one of Red Bull Salzburg or FC Twente after he reacted quickest to nip in at the front post to turn home Vaclav Cerny’s cross in the 94th minute when it appeared as though the Govan outfit would have to settle for a narrow defeat in Lublin.

Dessers recognised the importance of his 23rd goal in a Light Blue jersey and is adamant his team mates have the “qualities” to finish the tie off when the the Ukrainians head to Hampden Park next week.

Speaking to BBC Scotland post-match, Dessers said: “As a striker you have to believe, even if it is an impossible ball or you don’t think it will fall (to you). I knew it was the last ball into the box in the game and that was the case. I was happy to be on the end of it.

“I don’t have to answer people, I’m just doing my job for the team, for the manager, and for myself. That’s the only thing that matters. It would be nice to get more recognition for what you do, but I get the recognition inside the building and that’s most important.

“There are always reactions from the media or from a small part of the fans - but the bigger part of the fans gave me a lot of support and a lot of love. Hopefully it’s a beautiful night for all of us. We have the qualities to finish this tie off and we should at home, but it will not be easy.”

Manager Philippe Clement claimed Dessers got his reward for “believing” he would score a late equaliser. He stated: ”We have several new players now, we have young players and they did it. Vaclav Cerny with the very important assist and Cyriel also, kept on pushing to get a goal because he had a few chances which he finished really well and the goalkeeper saved really well. He kept on believing and I am happy for him that he scored the goal.

“If you compare him with seven months ago, he does many more things, he is really good for the team so people maybe have a perception about him but I know no defender who like to play against him and he is only growing and that’s what we want.”