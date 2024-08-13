'A disgrace' - Enraged pundits slam Jefte Rangers red card as Champions League referee faces backlash
Billy Dodds and Derek Ferguson have branded referee Marco Guida’s decision to send off Rangers wing-back Jefte “a disgrace” in their hugely damaging Champions League exit at the hands of Dynamo Kyiv.
The former Ibrox heroes were in unanimous agreement that the Brazilian - making his first competitive start since his summer move from Fluminense - was extremely unfortunate to pick up a second yellow card for what appeared to be an innocent 50/50 aerial challenge early the second half.
The 20-year-old, who had already picked up a booking earlier in the game, leapt highest to win a header before catching Oleksandr Karavaiev with his arm. That led the Italian whistler to brandish a red card in what looked like a very harsh call as the player pleaded his innocence before being ushered down the tunnel after 51 minutes.
With VAR unable to overturn yellow cards, that led both BBC pundits to deliver their verdict on the controversial flashpoint as two goals in as many minutes late in the second half from Oleksandr Pikhalionok and Nazar Voloshyn shattered Rangers quest to advance to the play-off round against RB Salzburg.
Reacting live to the incident on Sportsound, Dodds fumed: “First impressions it looked like a disgrace. There was no intention. I think that's a shocker. That's incredible. We know the game is getting modernised but my word. If you are getting a yellow card when it's not even a foul and getting sent off for that, what's the point? It's ridiculous.
“Any team with any player doing that would not expect a free-kick given against them, and then a yellow, and then a red. The referee isn't good enough. He shouldn't be refereeing at this level. The Kyiv (player) jumped into HIM. Jefte's already here. He's not even caught him with an elbow or anything. He's just jumped into his arm. It's pointless even talking about it. That's a shocker.”
Ferguson was left similarly incensed by the decision. He reacted: "No way, that's a disgrace. That is just a good, honest challenge in the air. Both players have got their eye on the ball. It's not even a foul. VAR has got to get involved in that. That's just an honest challenge, it's not a foul!”
