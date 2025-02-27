The €40m Leeds United stat that sparks hope of chronic Rangers issue being fixed

How Rangers could follow Leeds United’s example of benefiting from Youth Player Profitability if 49ers takeover goes to plan

For a number of years, Rangers have failed to oversee a lot of their youth talent develop into first-team mainstays.

From the likes of Ryan Hardie and Kai Kennedy to Josh McPake and Alex Lowry in more recent times, all four Ibrox academy products failed to make the grade at senior level during their time in Govan.

In Hardie’s case, the Scotland youth international has managed to forge his own route to the top as he continues to bang in the goals for Plymouth Argyle in the English Championship, while also being tipped to earn a first senior Scotland call-up in the near future.

As for the remaining trio, they were all touted for potential stardom at one stage in their fledgling careers but for one reason or another failed to live up to expectations and eventually headed through the exit door without anyone batting an eyelid.

Promoting youth and selling them on for future profit is an area that plenty of football clubs should be paying close attention to and for too long now Rangers have allowed youngsters progress to stagnate with a clear pathway to the first-team starting to fizzle out.

The next two big Ibrox prospects are Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis, both of whom have already sampled a taste of what is required to become a first-team regular at Rangers under sacked boss Philippe Clement.

And new research supplied by football experts at 365 Scores has uncovered how Rangers could potentially follow Leeds United’s example of benefiting from Youth Player Profitability if their 49ers Enterprises takeover deal all goes to plan.

Analysis taken from the past five season’s transfers of youth players under the age of 20 across some of the world’s biggest leagues has highlighted which teams have made the most profit from developing and selling youngsters - and Leeds have sneaked their way into the top 10 following academy starlet Archie Gray’s £40 million move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Here’s a full breakdown on those clubs who generated the most in profit from youth player sales: