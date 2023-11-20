Rangers are on course to progress through their Europa League group, but how do their attendances in the competition compare to the 31 other teams? The Gers are currently second in their group, three points ahead of Sparta Prague and two behind group leaders Real Betis.

Philippe Clement's men have two games remaining in the Europa League group stage, and a win next time out will have them well on their way. In the meantime, and with the help of Transfermarkt, we have rounded up the average home Europa League attendances to see where Rangers rank. Take a look below.