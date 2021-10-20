20-year-old Patterson is viewed as one of the rising stars in Scottish football

Everton are reportedly set to table a new offer for emerging Rangers talent Nathan Patterson when the January transfer window opens.

The Scotland international has been attracting interested from various clubs, including Manchester United after impressing both domestically and in Europe so far this season.

The Toffees were unsuccessful with an opening £5million bid in the summer, which Gers boss Steven Gerrard branded “a joke”.

Now the Daily Mail report that new Everton manager Rafa Benitez remains keen to strengthen his options at right-back with veteran Seamus Coleman holding down the position.

Patterson is thought to be the man to provide competition for the Republic of. Ireland international and the English Premier League outfit are likely to test the Ibrox club’s resolve again in January.

The 20-year-old was watched by several potential suitors as he helped the national team clinch a massive 3-2 victory against Israel in World Cup qualification earlier this month.

It is clear Rangers won’t let Patterson go for anything less than double figures and Everton could launch a fresh £10million bid for the player.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers are said to be “almost certain” that midfielder Joe Rothwell will complete a January move to Rangers.

Glasgow World reported last month the Light Blues were plotting a pre-contract move for the Manchester United academy product, who is in the final year of his contract at Ewood Park.

Gers are free to speak to the player in January and Steven Gerrard will be hopeful they can fend off competitions from the likes of Norwich City and Bournemouth for his signature.

The 26-year-old has scored once and provided four assists in 13 appearances so far this season for Rovers, managed by former Celtic boss Tony Mowbray.