After weeks of speculation, Michael Beale’s 1-month reign in the Rangers dugout has come to an end and the Gers board are now on the lookout for a new manager. The news of Beale’s departure was confirmed in a club statement, which was released a day after after a 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen.

The statement reads: “The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November. Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

“Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade.”

Beale leaves with the Glasgow giants thirrd in the Premiership table and seven points adrift of city rivals Celtic. Despite the slow start, Beale had been well backed in the transfer market and brought a number of standout signings to Ibrox in just two transfer windows. With that in mind we have taken a look at every signing from the Michael Beale era...

1 . Todd Cantwell: January 2023 Todd Cantwell was the first signing of the Michael Beale era and he enjoyed a strong start in his opening six months. (Getty Images)

2 . Nicolas Raskin: January 2023 Nicolas Raskin impressed in his first six months but has struggled with injuries. (Getty Images)

3 . Kieran Dowell: May 2023 Kieran Dowell has struggled for fitness since his summer arrival. (Getty Images)