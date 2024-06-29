Philippe Clement and director of football recruitment Nils Koppen are not wasting any time in pressing ahead with Rangers’ summer transfer business.

The Ibrox side’s recruitment drive began in earnest last month and continues to gather pace with the vast majority of fans satisfied with the comings and goings in Govan so far. The first-team squad returned for pre-season training ahead of the new campaign earlier this week, with recent additions Liam Kelly, Connor Barron, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala and Oscar Cortes all aiming to hit the ground running.

There is expected to be further business carried out in both directions, with Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin already departing the club. Others could follow suit with the likes of captain James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Cyriel Dessers and Tom Lawrence all linked with moves away from Glasgow.

Looking at 31 players in and around the Rangers senior set-up, we rate those who we think manager Philippe Clement should look to keep, loan out or sell altogether. The Belgian has some certainties he’d like to keep but others will provoke some more thinking. Have a look at our selections:

1 . Connor Barron KEEP - Arrived from Premiership rivals Aberdeen on a four-year deal last week. | SNS Group

2 . Cyriel Dessers KEEP - Striker is reportedly in 'advanced talks' over a shock move to PAOK. Banged in 22 goals last season despite facing plenty of criticism. | SNS Group

3 . Jefte KEEP - Signed from Brazilian club Fluminense as Clement's first summer recruit.Photo: Kirk O'Rourke/Rangers FC/Shutterstock