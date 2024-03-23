Every Rangers player ranked by average rating this season - including James Tavernier and Fabio Silva

Here is how a popular football statistics website has rated every Rangers player on average this season.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 17:18 GMT

With the Scottish Premiership season just ten games away from its end, let's take a look at which Rangers players have been the stars of the show and who hasn't been pulling their weight, using WhoScored's ratings system for reference.

So far, the Gers are experiencing a wonderful season - they have grown from strength to strength under the stewardship of new boss Philippe Clement. Some of their players, too, have began to pick up a head of steam since his arrival and Michael Beale's departure. Who would you place as the Light Blues' best player in the 2023/24 campaign?

WhoScored rating: 5.96

1. 30. Bailey Rice

WhoScored rating: 5.96

WhoScored rating: 6.04

2. 29. Leon King

WhoScored rating: 6.04

WhoScored rating: 6.15

3. 28. Zak Lovelace

WhoScored rating: 6.15

WhoScored rating: 6.28

4. 27. Scott Wright

WhoScored rating: 6.28

