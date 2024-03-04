We are now into the business end of the season but what Rangers transfer deals stick out from the rest?

Michael Beale's summer recruitment was widely criticised last summer, and it left Philippe Clement with a major job to get the club back into title fighting mode. They now sit two points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Some savvy January shopping plus getting the best out of what he's got to work with has turned some stars from flops to success stories. Another of Beale's recruits meanwhile is heading for hero status.

Out the way, and Rangers also were lamented for allowing key stars and possible assets to run down their contracts and leave for free. But one deal with Leeds United has some plaudits.

From 28 deals done by Rangers as listed by Transfermarkt, here is how Glasgow World rates Rangers' transfer business this season.

1 . Danilo - 5/10 Big money signing blighted by injury

2 . Glen Kamara (out, Leeds United) - 8/10 Landed a £5.5m reported fee for a star who wanted out. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3 . Cyriel Dessers - 7/10 An enigma but he's scored some crucial goals and will likely be beyond 20 + mark.