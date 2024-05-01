10 new VAR errors have been revealed by the Scottish FA - with Rangers and Celtic matches impacted

The refereeing tech has come under intense scrutiny this season amid a slate of high-profile incidents. A total of 26 decisions since this season started have been deemed incorrect by the SFA’s VAR independent review panel.

That is a rise on 10 since February’s last meeting of the group that is made up of former managers, coaches and players who are guided by experts on laws of the game. The tally is based on incidents requested by the panel or submitted for consideration.

1181 VAR reviews have been conducted in the Scottish top-flight. Rangers and Celtic matches are listed in the 10 matches where a wrong VAR call was made, with Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, St Mirren, Dundee, Ross County, St Johnstone, Motherwell and Kilmarnock all mentioned.

Only Livingston are omitted from the list. Here are the 10 latest VAR calls declared to have been wrong as more debate is thrown up around referees in Scotland.

1 . Rangers v Aberdeen (06-02-24) VAR intervention was deemed correct but the final outcome should have been a yellow card to Rangers player Dujon Sterling. Referee retained his on-field decision of a red card. Final score: Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen

2 . St Mirren v Dundee (07-02-24) VAR intervention was deemed correct but the final outcome should have been a yellow card to St Mirren player James Bolton. Referee retained his on-field decision of a red card. Final score: St Mirren 2-0 Dundee

3 . Ross County v St Mirren (27-02-24) VAR should have recommended an on-field review. Final outcome should have been a penalty awarded against Ross County's Ryan Leak for handball. Final score: Ross County 1-1 St Mirren