Rangers legend Nacho Novo vs TikTok star Caz Milligan boxing match - when is fight? Venue & how to buy tickets
Rangers legend Nacho Novo is set to step into the ring for a boxing match with TikTok personality Caz Milligan this summer. The Spanish former forward has had plenty of health issues in recent years, including a head attack during a Rangers legends match and a stroke.
But determined to overcome such setbacks, he is now set to step into the ring with an social media personality and model who has already racked up some experience in the form of a charity boxing match. Here we run you through all the details.
When is the fight?
The Nacho Novo vs Caz Milligan fight will take place at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow. It will take place at 6.30pm on Saturday, August 10.
Are tickets available?
Tickets are available here. The cheapest ticket costs £47.10, while ringside costs £69.80.
What Novo has said
Novo said in the announcement video on social media: “Well, after what I have been passed through, lots of problems in my life…health problems. Whatever happens in life, you can push yourself to try whatever you want to do. I’m excited for this event and I hope everybody comes to support me.”
Novo’s Rangers career
Novo spent six years at Rangers between 2004 and 2010. He made 179 league appearances, scoring 47 goals. During that time, he won three top-division titles, also claiming a Scottish Cup and two League Cups. Novo was also part of the 2008 UEFA Cup final, when Rangers lost out to Zenit.
Who is Caz Milligan?
Caz Milligan is an internet personality and model. He has more than 113k followers on TikTok and more than 35k followers on Instagram. Across his videos, he has 2.4million likes on TikTok. He has already had a charity boxing fight with ‘The Property Boss’, losing the fight by knockout.
