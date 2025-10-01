The now manager spent time at Celtic and has been monitoring one talent at Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic star admits leaks of his plans for a Rangers ace have proven problematic, as he confirms interest in trying to change the player’s international allegiance.

Mikey Moore joined Rangers from Tottenham on loan for the season during the summer transfer window but it’s been a tough start to the season for the Light Blues, with fans keen to see head coach Russell Martin depart. Moore is highly rated by Spurs and is capped by England at youth level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellamy has been keeping an eye on Scottish football in his role as Wales head coach, having featured at Celtic in 2005 where he won the Scottish Cup. Reports this week emerged he was looking to convince Moore to join up with Wales as he qualifies for them through a grandparent, and Bellamy has confirmed that notion, but admits the leak is far from helpful.

Craig Bellamy on Mikey Moore

The former Celtic man said: “We look at every player that’s available. I’d prefer it if it wasn’t aired, if I’m being honest, it does us no favours. We do our work behind the scenes. We do it for every player we feel is going to offer us something, but I’m always against pressure from the outside.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of players we feel would definitely benefit us in the future – we need a big squad, so we’re always aware of that. We would be naive not to be aware of it. Any individual, I don’t believe, especially young players, should be in the public domain.

“I understand it but it’s not how I go about it. For me to mention individuals, I never do. But for us, we’re always aware of who can represent us. Do they have the mentality, do they have the ability to add to us? And if they do, then we’re always aware and always trying to be as active as we can, as we have been for a number of years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Ramsey returns to Wales squad

Another player Bellamy has eyed is Rangers flop Aaron Ramsey, who has elite level experience from the likes of Arsenal and Juventus, but struggled in a 2022 loan at Ibrox. He’s now at Mexican side Pumas and Bellamy is keen to tap into his experience for games against England and Belgium.

The Wales boss said: “He's fit. I haven't had that luxury with him. When I look back at that first game he was immense. He has the brain. We have legs around him that could benefit from his type of profile. He's a player I massively admire.

“We all have to manage ourselves and you gain more experience in how to manage yourself. At the same time his club have worked with him on that. "They're managing him which is brilliant. We had someone out there a couple of weekends ago to give us all the data and how he's training."