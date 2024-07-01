New Birmingham City manager Chris Davies | Getty Images

New Birmingham City boss Chris Davies is looking to strengthen his side’s defensive options.

Former Celtic coach Chris Davies is eyeing up an ambitious move to prize away central defender Connor Goldson from Rangers, according to a report.

The newly-appointed Birmingham City boss wants to lure the Englishman back down south as he prepares his side for an English League One title bid. According to the Scottish Sun, Davies is desperate to add experience to his defensive ranks and has pinpointed Goldson as a crucial component of the jigsaw puzzle.

Davies - who recently left his role as assistant manager to Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur - has struck out on his own into a managerial position for the first time in his career at St Andrews. He previously worked alongside Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead during the Irishman’s first spell in charge before following him to Leicester City in 2019.

Goldson remains one of the Ibrox club’s highest earners, with his current estimated wages around £37,000 per week. He signed for the Light Blues back in 2018 as one of Steven Gerrard’s first signings and has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the Glasgow giants, including 30 SPFL starts during the last campaign.

It’s thought his vast experience has saw him become a prime target for Blues boss Davies, despite still being under contract until 2026. Goldson has already been informed by Gers manager Philippe Clement that he wants him to stick around as part of his long-term plans amid speculation linking him and team mate James Tavernier with a potential reunion with Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

However, the report claims that if the former Brighton man is told he won’t be guaranteed first-team football moving forward then he could be tempted to part ways and call time on his career in Govan. Clement decided to drop the 31-year-old vice-captain from his starting XI in April towards the tail end of last season after a string of below-par performances.

He then sustained a serious knee injury which ruled him out until the start of pre-season. Goldson is also wanted by Al-Ettifaq in the Middle East and the temptation of a fresh challenge could be one the centre-back is keen to explore.