The former Red Devils full-backs believes the arrival of Diallo and Aaron Ramsey will lift Scottish football

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has likened Amad Diallo’s loan move to Rangers to that of David Beckham’s short loan spell at Preston North End.

The highly-rated winger joined the Scottish champions on a six-month temporary switch during the final days of the January transfer window and impressed immediately on his debut against Ross County on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who moved to Old Trafford last January from Serie A outfit Atalanta for a reported fee of £20million rising to £35m, scored within five minutes in Dingwall and caught the eye some with outstanding footwork and impressive dribbling ability.

Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring five minutes into his debut for Rangers against Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

His signing has already been hailed as a major coup for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side by club supporters as they look to strengthen their Premiership title credentials.

Diallo will sample his first taste of an Old Firm derby when Rangers face up to Celtic at Parkhead this evening, and ex-United full-back Parker reckons playing in Scotland will make or break the youngster.

Parker, who starred for the Red Devils between 1991-1996, believes the Ibrox club are a good fit for Diallo and is adamant the move should work out like David Beckham’s short stint at Preston.

The Man United legend moved to Deepdale during the 1994/95 season at the age of 19 to gain more first-team experience and scored twice in five appearances, including a goal directly from a corner.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Parker said: “It (Amad Diallo’s loan) should in theory, like it did to David Beckham when he went out on loan to Preston North End, bring him back, hopefully for United’s sense, a better player. Not just in his abilities, but in his headspace as well.

“Manchester United is white table cloth-stuff, and he has gone now to a chequered table. He’s going to have it tough.

“He’s going to a big club as well, that knows how to treat their players and bring them up with the right people skills.

David Beckham after signing on loan for Preston North End from Manchester United

“I think it’s a good move for him to go there. I think it’s a really good test, and a lot more clubs should do that. They sent him out to learn to be competitive and play.

“Rangers is a really good club for Diallo to go to and really get to understand British football because what he has gone to is real old-school British football, so it’ll make him or break him.

“That technical ability that he’s got will be tested because the teams (in Scotland), will be flying in. Tackles are going to be strong, his quick feet are going to be tested properly rather than in training games.

“It’s going to test him mentally. Can he deal with the weather and some of the conditions of the pitches?”

Parker is adamant the acquisitions of Diallo and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has provided Scottish football with a welcome boost.

Ally McCoist would like to see Aaron Ramsey, pictured, named on the Rangers bench against Celtic. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

With boys players searching for regular first-team game time, the 57-year-old is backing Diallo and Ramsey re-ignite their careers in Glasgow.

Parker added: “He’s (Diallo) going to play with some decent players. Now Aaron Ramsey has gone there as well. People are going to want to beat Rangers.

“Him going there is really going to lift Scottish football at this moment in time and I’m pleased for Scottish football. It needs that.