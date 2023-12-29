A former Rangers head coach has come under heavy fire at his current club after he has failed to guide them to a win in nine games.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Rangers manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, is the subject of heavy criticism in Saudi Arabia. His team, Al-Ettifaq, have failed to pick up a win in their last nine competitive games - putting the Scouser's job in reported jeopardy.

In their last game, Al-Ettifaq looked to be set to record their first win in eight games, as they were 1-0 up against bottom club Al-Hazm in added time. Despite this, a penalty at the death meant they would only take a point from the game - and that their winless streak would continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In contrast to this, Gerrard was a roaring success during his time at the Ibrox Stadium, as he guided the Light Blues to the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 season - their first in ten years.

This week, Gerrard stressed the importance of improving his squad in a press conference, saying: "We need to show in this window, and also the summer window, that we mean business and we want to be competitive at the top of the league, and not where we are at the moment. It's a collective thing."

How are Al-Ettifaq performing in the Saudi Pro League under Steven Gerrard?

Suffice to say, Gerrard's foray into management in the Saudi Pro League has been tepid at best. Currently, Al-Ettifaq are 8th in the league table - a cavernous 25 points behind table-toppers Al Hilal. Moreover, they are also struggling to score goals, having only found the back of the net on 22 occasions in 19 games thus far.