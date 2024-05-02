This weekend is the final round of regular season EFL Championship fixtures with six clubs all dreaming of playing in the Premier League next season.

Leicester City have already secured their spot back in English football’s top flight and either Ipswich Town or Leeds United will be joining them in the second automatic promotion spot. The club who misses out will go into the play-offs with Southampton, Norwich City and one of West Brom or Hull City.

There are several former Celtic and Rangers players, and one current Hoops star, all aiming to be celebrating Premier League promotion at the end of the 2023/24 season and here they are:

1 . Grant Hanley - Norwich City Norwich City are guaranteed to be in the play-offs and the former Rangers youth player will be looking to head into the Euros with Scotland on the back of a promotion party with his club

2 . Shane Duffy - Norwich City The Irishman's loan spell at Celtic in 2020/21 has gone down as a memorable flop for the Hoops. Although he wasn't cut out for the Scottish Premiership he could be heading back to the English top flight this summer

3 . Kenny McLean - Norwich City Another ex Rangers youth player, McLean enjoyed promotion with the Canaries once before and will look to secure his place in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad by impressing in the play-offs.