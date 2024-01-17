Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Rangers defender Filip Helander has had a bumper £850,000 price tag placed on him by Odense after the Danish club rejected a second bid from Anderlecht.

The 30-year-old centre back only signed a 12 month deal with the Superliga outfit after leaving Ibrox last summer following four injury-hit years in Glasgow. And despite being out of contract at the end of the season, his parent club are demanding FIVE times what Anderlecht have offered.

As a result, the Belgian giants could now be priced out of a move for the 23-time capped Swedish international after having an initial £125,000 offer turned down before an improved £175,000 bid was also booted out.

Helander, who has managed to gain valuable minutes since moving to Denmark, revealed last week he was uncertain about his future. He admitted: "It is difficult to say what will happen. I'm under contract until the summer and that's the only thing I can relate to. If something else happens, I'll decide. I will not reject anything, but right now I have no offer on the table."

His performances have impressed scouts at the Brussels club, but any hope of landing Helander on the cheap look set to end with Odense's hefty fee expected to put off other potential suitors.