A Rangers icon believes that the club will 'regret' failing to sign an international superstar who now plays for Celtic.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers fan-favourite Andy Halliday has lauded the performances of Celtic superstar Luis Palma so far in the Scottish Premiership season - and lamented Rangers' failure to bring the Honduran international on board.

Halliday waxed lyrical when he spoke on the 23-year-old, believing he has shown 'real, real quality' and said that 'Rangers might live to regret not getting him over the line during the summer'. Indeed, the Gers were linked with Palma over the course of the summer transfer window - ultimately, however, he opted to join their bitter Glaswegian rivals. Palma has set Scotland alight since he joined Celtic for a reported transfer fee of £3.5 million. So far, he is the joint-top assist maker in the league, alongside fellow Hoops player Matt O'Riley - he has also scored four goals along the way. His talents have been fully recognised by Honduras' international setup - he has won eight caps for Los Catrachos thus far, netting a single goal for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halliday currently plies his trade for Hearts. He played for Rangers between the years of 2015 and 2020 - additionally, he also spent time in the Light Blues' youth academy as a youngster.

What did Andy Halliday say regarding Rangers' failure to sign Luis Palma?

In a recent interview, following Celtic's 6-0 destruction of Aberdeen in the Scottis Premiership, Halliday said: "I like a team goal or a bit of magic so I've [sic] went with [Hyeon-gyu] Oh's first goal. You can probably guess why, it's the ball in from Luis Palma.