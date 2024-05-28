Ovie Ejaria of Rangers is a target for Sheffield Wednesday

A former Ibrox loanee is attracting summer transfer interest from English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday

Former Rangers, Liverpool and Sunderland midfielder Ovie Ejaria has been linked with a return to the EFL Championship after emerging as a summer transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

The ex-England youth international, who came up through the academy ranks at Anfield as a youngster, was sent out on loan to both the Stadium of Light and Ibrox during his time on Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old spent six months in Glasgow under Steven Gerrard during the 2018/19 season, making his debut in a Europa League qualifier against FC Shkupi of Macedonia before seeing his temporary spell cut short much earlier than planned.

Loading....

He later spent two seasons on loan with Reading before making the transfer permanent in 2020. In total, Ejaria made 135 appearances for the Royals across all competitions before leaving the crisis-hit club via mutual consent at the turn of the year despite claims that the decision was taken due to ‘injury and fitness problems limiting first-team action, and a desire from the club to reduce its expenditure.’

Now, according to the Sheffield Star, free agent Ejaria is on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday and has previously spent a period training with the Owls towards the back end of their survival bid last term. It follows the club’s move to secure the long-term future of their highly-regarded German coach Danny Röhl.

The report states that Ejaria is viewed as a ‘player of potential interest’ and is being ‘weighed up’ ahead of a potential summer swoop. Röhl has already spoken of his desire to get new signings through the door in time for the start of pre-season as he starts to implement plans for the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad