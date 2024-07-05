Getty Images

The Scotland Under-21 forward had to undergo surgery following a car crash earlier this year that left him fighting for his life.

Former Rangers youth prospect Dapo Mebude is one of several unattached players currently on trial at SPFL Championship side Livingston - six month after a horrific accident left him fighting for his life.

The Scotland Under-21 forward - who was hospitalised after being involved in a serious car crash back in January - is a free agent after leaving Belgian top-flight club KV Oostende.

Lions boss David Martindale is keen to take a closer look at the 22-year-old upon his return to the UK, but it remains to be seen if there will be a chance to win himself a deal as the West Lothian outfit target an immediate bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking after suffering relegation last season.

London-born Mebude was forced to go under the knife earlier this year following a ‘freak’ accident which left him trapped in the wreckage of his Mercedes car after it collided with a tree on route to a game. He was left in a critical condition and had to be rushed in for emergency surgery.

Oostende posted a statement on social media at the time, which read: “The practice match between Knokke and KVO was cancelled due to a car accident by player Dapo Mebude. Our thoughts are with Dapo and his family.” Speaking a matter of weeks after his life-threatening crash, Mebude said: “I appreciate everyone’s concern for me after the accident. I am happy that I was able to leave the hospital and am gradually on the road to recovery. I hope to return soon.”

Capped 28 times for Scotland, Mebude joined the Gers as a youngster in 2011 and came through the academy ranks at Ibrox. He turned professional six years later and made his only first-team appearance at the age of 17 under Steven Gerrard against Kilmarnock in May 2019. He was loaned out to Queen of the South before moving to England with Watford in 2021. He then gained further senior experience at AFC Wimbledon before venturing abroad where he spent the last two seasons in the Belgian Pro League.