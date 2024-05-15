A former Rangers star is set to be released by his current club, and he will be joined by another former Scottish Premiership star.

It’s that time of year when clubs begin to confirm which players they will be offloading ahead of the start of a new campaign. Before contracts expire at the end of June, clubs must either offer players with expiring contracts new deals or inform them - and eventually the public - that they will be moving on.

In England, with the exception of those involved in the playoffs, EFL clubs have begun releasing their retained lists ahead of players jetting off for their holidays. And with relegation all-but confirmed for the Premier League’s bottom three - with Luton Town not officially down but effectively relegated due to goal difference - the English top-tier’s bottom three are already planning for next season.

One of those sides are Sheffield United, and while the Blades haven’t officially released their retained list, a report from the Sheffield Star has detailed the decisions already made by the Steel City club ahead of them being made official. According to the report, former Rangers man Wes Foderingham has been offloaded after four years at the club.

The 33-year-old, who spent five years with Rangers ahead of his 2020 move to Bramall Lane, made 101 league appearances for Blades, keeping 18 clean sheets in 44 league games during Sheffield United’s promotion season of last. He was then dropped for much of the Premier League campaign ahead of winning his place back late in the campaign.

The report claims the Blades attempted to convince Foderingham to stay but he decided to opt for pastures new. Elsewhere, former Aberdeen loan star Max Lowe has also been set for release. Lowe has been with Sheffield United since 2020, making 43 league appearances in all, also completing a loan spell with Nottingham Forest during that time, making 20 league appearances.