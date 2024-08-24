Rangers' Jordan Jones (L) with manager Steven Gerrard | SNS Group

The former Ibrox wide man is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Wigan Athletic

Former Rangers and Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones has sensationally left Wigan Athletic just 13 days after signing a deal with the English League One club.

The 29-year-old had agreed a short-term deal with the Latics on August 9 as manager Shaun Maloney looked to bolster his side’s attacking options. The 12-capped Northern Ireland international was returning to the club for a second spell after initially departing at the end of his contract last season.

However, various injury issues to key personnel prompted ex-Celtic and Scotland star Maloney to hand Jones a fresh deal as cover for their opening league fixtures. He came off the bench against Charlton, Reading and Barnsley most recently in the Carabao Cup, but has now exited the club less than TWO weeks after putting pen to paper.

A club statement read: “Wigan Athletic can confirm that Jordan Jones has left the Club by mutual consent. Jones, 29, re-joined Latics ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Sky Bet League One campaign, signing a short-term contract to help Shaun Maloney’s men following unfortunate injuries to several forward players.

“Jordan made a total of 53 appearances for the Club over two spells and we wish him all the best for the future.” In response, Jones took to social media, adding: “Thankyou for everything @LaticsOfficial.”

Fellow English third-tier side Exeter City are reportedly plotting a transfer swoop for the free agent, who counts Middlesbrough and St Mirren among his former clubs. According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Grecians boss Gary Caldwell is hoping to strike a deal for Jones in the coming days following his release.

Jones played 19 games for Rangers between 2019 and 2021. His move to Ibrox under Steven Gerrard came on the back of eye-catching performances for top-flight rivals Kilmarnock across three seasons. Wigan fans have been left surprised at the bizarre nature of Jones' short-lived return to the Brick Community Stadium. One person wrote: “Minging... good luck @JJordanjones11 for the 2nd time in the last few weeks. Class football, deserves a decent move!” A second commented: “Short term contract was even shorter than expected!”