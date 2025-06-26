Former Rangers defender will miss own testimonial with Easter Road club after being involved in car crash.

Former Rangers centre-back Darren McGregor was due to turn out for his Hibs testimonial against Bolton Wanderers next month - but he is now recovering from emergency surgery.

McGregor, who made 45 appearances in Light Blue during his year at Ibrox back in 2014/15, made over 400 appearances as a played and retired with the Easter Road club two summers ago. Since retiring, he’s been part of the Easter Road’s club academy and led Hibs’ under-18 squad to the CAS Elite title.

Ex-Rangers ace McGregor recovering after car crash

Hibs confirmed on the official club website that McGregor had been “involved in a vehicle collision on Friday evening.” The club statement continued: “He is now recovering after undergoing surgery at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

McGregor was rewarded with a testimonial for his long service to Hibs. That included, of course, his part in the 2016 Scottish Cup win over Rangers – ending the club’s 114-year wait to lift the famous trophy.

A spokesperson for Hibs continued: “It’s with sadness that we can confirm that Darren McGregor won’t be able to play in his testimonial match against Bolton Wanderers next month. “Everyone associated with the Football Club and Darren McGregor’s testimonial wishes him a speedy recovery. Whilst ‘Daz’ can’t feature in the match, he will still be able to attend with the game commemorating his fantastic career. McGregor will meet supporters inside Easter Road Stadium, and in the hospitality suites, alongside walking out onto the pitch for an interview to thanks Hibs fans for their support.”

