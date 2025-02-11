A closer look at some of the latest Scottish football news.

As we wait for the Scottish Premiership to return this weekend, we’ve rounded up some of the latest news in and around Scottish football.

Celtic will continue their league title charge this weekend against Dundee United, while Rangers are on the road against Hearts.

Ex-Rangers favourite delivers emotional tribute to late teammate

Former Rangers favourite Scott Arfield has paid an emotional tribute to late Falkirk teammate Craig Gowans, who tragically died at just 17 in 2005. Gowans was killed after a metal pole he had been holding on the training park touched an overhead line.

Arfield first left Falkirk in 2010 after coming through the youth ranks but he re-joined the club on Deadline Day to take his career full circle at 36 years of age.

Gowans wore the No.37 shirt and had signed a full-time contract with the club just two weeks before his tragic death. Arfield has said he wants to keep Gowans’ legacy alive after agreeing to wear the same jersey number in his memory.

He marked a poignant moment when he scored a hat-trick on his second debut with the club, helping Falkirk enjoy a 5-2 win over Partick Thistle.

“It has been an emotional week. The kitman [Chris McGill] wanted to print the shirts for the game so I knew I had to get the blessing of Craig’s family,” Arfield said (via Falkirk Herald).

“I spoke to John and Sheila who wanted me to do it. John said ‘we’d love you to keep on wearing it, even if you're staying beyond this season. Wear it with pride'. The connection I have to this football club is special and I just want to keep Craig’s legacy going.

“Craig and his family’s legacy will never be forgotten at this football club. His family are coming in the next couple of weeks which will be special.

“Some things are just meant to happen – I phoned John on the Tuesday and didn’t even realise that it would have been Craig’s 37th birthday the following day. I just want to honour his memory the best way I can.”

Ange Postecoglou addresses latest criticism

Ange Postecoglou has not had an easy run since leaving Celtic and rumours are swirling around whether he will see out the season as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Hoops boss has addressed recent criticism as his side continue to struggle in all competitions. Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League table, 16 points behind the top four. They were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the semi-final second leg against Liverpool, despite holding a 1-0 aggregate advantage.

After their latest defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Cup, also leaving the competition, Postecoglou discussed the calls for him to be sacked, and stressed those to pay attention to the lengthy list of injuries within his team.

“I’m not talking about me. People can judge me. They can say I’ve done a bad job, I’m not up to it or whatever. That’s fine. What I’m saying is you can’t be critical of players or players’ performances at this time.

“My responsibility at this football club is this group of players and this team, to get them to play in the manner I want them to and bring us success. Whether people think I can do that or not, that’s for others to judge. But there’s got to be a better appreciation for what a very small group of players have been doing for the last two and a half months.

“It can’t be that people think that’s an excuse. That’s just not anywhere near close to objective analysis. That’s just agenda-driven stuff.

“If it’s to get rid of me that’s fine. Good on ya. Go for it a million times. But in terms of this group of players, what they’ve given over the past two and half months has been outstanding, it’s a credit to them, I can’t speak highly enough of them.”