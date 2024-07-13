Rangers pair Borna Barisic (L) and John Lundstram are both heading for the Ibrox exit door | SNS Group

The Croatian international has revealed he was a wanted man after rejecting offers from a host of top European clubs

Borna Barisic has declared he turned down offers from a number of top European clubs to leave Rangers this summer as he outlined the key factor that made his decision to join Trabzonspor “very easy”.

The former Ibrox left-back, who has moved to the Turkish Super Lig outfit along with ex-Light Blues team mate John Lundstram on a free transfer, called time on his six-year spell in Govan last month after making 236 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The 31-year-old Croatian international established himself as a top performer for the Gers over several campaigns, playing an integral role as part of Steven Gerrard’s 2021 title-winning squad. He arrives in Turkey hoping to challenge for more domestic honours, with Trabzonspor finishing third in the top-flight last term.

Barisic’s signing has been viewed as a major coup by club officials as they attempt to strengthen their squad and mount a strong title challenge ahead of the upcoming season. And the defender has confessed he had plenty of options on the table after deciding the time was right to depart Glasgow upon the expiry of his contract. “I received other offers from many clubs in Europe, but Trabzonspor's attempts to convince me to sign were very impressive,” Barisic admitted in his first media interview since joining the club. “After hearing about Trabzonspor's interest in me, I spoke to the manager. In the process that followed, the agreement was completed in a couple of days.

“Our meetings progressed very quickly. It was also very easy in terms of making a decision. I spoke to my friends and they said very positive things about Trabzonspor. I must say I think I have adapted very quickly. My teammates and everyone have been very helpful. We are getting better match by match. We are on the right track and are enjoying the pre-season preparation.

“My priority is of course defence, but the expectations of modern football are to contribute to the attack as well. The manager has high expectations from his full backs. I am also someone who contributes to the attack and helps the players up front. I have never been a player who talks about himself a lot. The place for players to do their talking is on the pitch. I will try to do my best for the club and I am just delighted to be here."