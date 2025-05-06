Former Rangers star addresses Sheffield Wednesday contract talks after dad states definitive verdict on son
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has remained coy over his long-term future at Sheffield United after revealing he has been in talks with clubs chiefs over a new deal at Hillsborough since November.
The Owls are bracing for a summer of change with several key figures including first-team boss Danny Rohl approaching the end of their contracts. Among those names is experienced attacker and top scorer Windass, who has enjoyed another productive campaign with Wednesday as they recorded their highest league finish in the EFL Championship in six years.
The 31-year-old was on target in the closing day 1-1 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road, moving him top of the club’s scoring charts since the turn of the century with 53 goals. Speculation surrounding his future continues to bubble away, with Brazilian club Santos previously expressing an interest in the window winter.
It’s unlikely Windass will be short of options if he decided to leave the Steel City outfit this summer, with the Hull-born ace reportedly having an extension clause in his contract
Josh Windass tight-lipped over Sheffield Wednesday future
Speaking after the Watford clash and asked whether or not there was a chance of him staying at Wednesday beyond the summer, Windass said: “You never know in football. I don’t want to touch too much on that situation at the minute, I just want to enjoy the goal I’ve scored. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens in the summer.
“The games we’ve had, the moments I’ve had at this club. Obviously there’s been a couple of bad ones every now and then, but in terms of wearing the Sheffield Wednesday shirt, it was always a huge, huge honour.”
Windass’ comments come after his legendary father, Dean, stated that the 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on April 26 would be the “final game at Hillsborough for Josh”.
Last summer, he took part in a short documentary that was released on YouTube that recorded the latter part of Windass’ season - and the role he played in the club’s remarkable Championship survival effort. A follow-up documentary is expected, which Windass admits could be released in the next fortnight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.