Former Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is on the move this summer

The former Ibrox No.1 is expected to seal a free transfer to the London Stadium - but is likely to be third-choice keeper

Former Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is closing in on a move to Premier League outfit West Ham United after being released by Sheffield United.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper, who has made 112 appearances for the Blades during a four-year spell, will depart Bramall Lane when his contract officially expires at the end of June after the club announced their end-of-season squad update prior to the final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur.

The ex-Gers No.1 spent five seasons at Ibrox before leaving for South Yorkshire in the summer of 2020. He made 30 Premier League starts last season, but was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation back to the Championship. Now, The Athletic claim he is nearing a deal to sign for the Hammers.

It’s understood newly-appointed West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui wants to sign an experienced third-choice goalkeeper to battle it out with Alphonse Areola and understudy Lukasz Fabianski next term, with as many as four signings prioritised by the Spaniard before he official starts his role on July 1.

Commenting on his departure from Sheffield United earlier this month, Foderingham said: “Thank you for the love and support. It has been a hell of a ride. Some great memories I will cherish for a lifetime! Although I have loved playing for this football club it is time for a change. I wish the club all the best in the future and hopefully the team can bounce back next season.

