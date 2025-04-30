Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man contracted to Wolves spent time at Rangers last season.

A former Rangers player is set for a major summer move away from Wolves just a year on from his disappointing Ibrox spell.

Fabio Silva signed on loan for the second half of the 23/24 Premiership campaign but underwhelmed in six goals over 25 appearances. That left his Wolves career at a crossroads and a loan at UD Las Palmas in La Liga has spawned 10 goals with three assists, but a Molineux career going forward seems unlikely as they look to recoup some of the £35m they paid for Porto for him.

According to the Express and Star, ‘Fabio Silva is set to leave Wolves on a permanent deal this summer.’ It adds ‘Silva is keen to finally make a permanent move away from Molineux.’

How much Wolves could bank from former Rangers star

As per La Provincia, ‘the English club will transfer him for a fee of around 25 million euros’ which equates to around £21.2m. Villarreal, Atlético Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Stuttgart are just some of the clubs named as interested parties in a man the publication has down with the nickname as Las Palmas’ ‘Robin Hood.’

The club are seeking an unlikely survival mission in the top flight which the former Rangers man has been heralded as a key part of an impossible task that could be pulled off. They add: “A legion of heroes to dynamite Valencia on the pilgrimage toward the impossible. The sons of salvation. Robin Hood, Fábio, Javi, and a comic-book flying Croatian.”

What Rangers thought of Fabio Silva

Optimism was rife when the Wolves loanee rocked up at Ibrox with a big reputation. Silva said at the time: “I am very happy, when I spoke to people about Glasgow and about Rangers, everyone told me good things about the club and the history. I played here once with Porto in the Europa League, so I already know the warm club, the environment and the stadium, so everything is perfect. I am very happy to be here, and I can’t wait to start training with the team.”

Then-manager Philippe Clement said: “I am delighted we have been able to secure the signing of Fabio, he is a highly-rated striker and it is fantastic to have him joining our squad for the remainder of the season. He is a young player who already has some great experience in his career in both England and in Europe, and I am looking forward to working with him moving forward.”

Silva even said in March last year he was keen to stay at Rangers long term. He told the BBC: "I'm loving being here. I don't control these things 100%. It's not 100% my decision to stay, if it was up to me then maybe yes. But I could say 'yes' and then you have a lot of things still to be taken care of. Perhaps I have the least input into whether I stay here but we have two months to enjoy the football, to win titles and I think after that, if we win trophies and everything goes well, Rangers and I will do everything for me to stay.

"When you see me playing with a smile on my face, I think everything's going the right way. I enjoy playing here, playing for the fans, the staff, my team-mates. It's a pleasure to be here. I enjoy it a lot. I've been trying to get back my happiness and they're giving me that."