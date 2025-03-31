Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Rangers and Sunderland man has answered a desperate call from his former club and come out of retirement.

Former Rangers and Sunderland star Martyn Waghorn has made a dramatic and U-turn on his recent retirement decision.

The 35-year-old announced in February he would be hanging up his boots after leaving his most recent club. Waghorn joined Northampton Town back in November on a short-term contract, which was terminated by mutual consent a month later.

“Martyn came in and helped us through the last few weeks. All parties have now agreed to terminate the contract and we thank Martyn for his time with the club and we wish Martyn and his family all the very best for the future. He is a first class character and a good man and we have enjoyed having him in the dressing room,” interim manager Ian Sampson said at the time.

Waghorn posted a statement on social media in February to confirm his decision to retire from professional football. However, just a month after his decision, he has answered a call for help from his former club Derby County.

Former Rangers striker comes out of retirement

Despite his sights set on embracing a new career in coaching, Waghorn is now returning to his old club, pulling boots back on to help them with their relegation fight, according to the Daily Record. Derby are currently inside the EFL Championship relegation zone but survival is still possible if they can keep this string of recent positive results going.

The Rams have won their last three Championship fixtures, breaking a miserable winless run of 12 consecutive games. Waghorn joined Derby County in 2018, when the club swooped in and hijacked his initial reported move to Middlesbrough. He is currently training with his former side and Derby have brought in their former star in an effort to boost morale as they push through the final games of the season in hopes of avoiding relegation. At this stage, chances of competitive action are rated as slim but it still stands to serve as a dramatic change of hearts from someone who had decided he was done with playing.

Martyn Waghorn Rangers career

South Shields-born Waghorn made his first and only move into Scottish football in 2015. The forward made the move alongside James Tavernier, with both players signing for the Light Blues from Wigan on three-year deals.

Waghorn rejected a new contract offer from Rangers in 2016, due to ‘unhappiness over negotiations’. He made his return to England by signing for Ipswich Town a year later, adding another club to his journeyman career.

Waghorn has represented 12 different clubs throughout his career and he took the time to mention all of them in his farewell statement on social media: “Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Rangers, Ipswich Town, Derby County, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Northampton Town. I am proud to have worn the shirt of every one of these great clubs. Every time I stepped on the pitch all I wanted to do was make my family proud. There has been some manage memories with friends and family that I will cherish forever.

”Thank you to everyone at Sunderland for giving me the opportunity in the game. You believed in me from seven years old until my debut at 17, thank you all. To represent my country at various age groups was always an honour and to score on my England U21 debut was such a proud moment.”

Acting as a voice of encouragement and experience amid this Derby relegation fight will set him up nicely for the next chapter. The Rams are currently just two points adrift of the safety bracket, with an important game in-hand over those above them.