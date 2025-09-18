Barry Ferguson was eager to make this Rangers signing permanent during his time at Ibrox.

Former Rangers loan signing Vaclav Cerny has earned top praise since his move to his latest club.

The Czechia international signed for the Gers last summer on a year-long loan and hit the ground running in his first season in Scottish football. Cerny tallied a total 18 goal and nine assists in all competitions for Rangers and quickly became a fan favourite during his time at Ibrox.

The 27-year-old was also popular with both Philippe Clement and Barry Ferguson, with the latter making it clear he would have tried to sign Cerny on a permanent deal if he had stayed in charge of the club.

Vaclav Cerny likened to legendary forward

After his loan deal at Ibrox ended, Cerny briefly returned to parent club VfL Wolfsburg, who later agreed a permanent transfer with Besiktas. The winger joined the Super Lig outfit at the start of September, marking the fourth country he has played in professionally during his career so far.

Following his arrival, Cerny was handed an immediate start for his debut against Basaksehir. He contributed an assist for his side’s equaliser, which sparked a comeback to win 2-1.

Cerny has also been in form at international level for his country. His performances have caught the eye of ex-Slavia Prague player Marcel Licka, who is now the manager of Besiktas’ league rivals Fatih Karagumruk.

Licka has praised his opponents’ signing of Cerny and paid him the ultimate compliment by comparing him to Dutch icon Arjen Robben, drawing similarities between the two players’ styles.

“He's a very fast player. He also has strong technical skills. Like Robben, he can cut inside and unleash powerful shots at the far post,” Licka said (via Record Sport).

“Besiktas has signed a very good winger. Both Cerny and the Besiktas fans will be very pleased.”

Barry Ferguson wanted Rangers to sign Vaclav Cerny

Ferguson has made it clear he is a big fan of Cerny and named him as one of the players he would have signed permanently at Ibrox, had he kept his position as manager.

When discussing the likes of Lawrence Shankland who were on his transfer radar at Ibrox, Ferguson was asked whether signing Cerny was also part something he would’ve liked to do.

“Yeah, no brainer,” he said on Go Radio's Football Show (via Glasgow Times).

Clement also had praise for Cerny during his time as Rangers manager. Back in October, the winger’s brace against St Johnstone carried the Light Blues to a 2-0 win in the Scottish Premiership.

“He’s been working hard for the team and the club. He’s a player who is just in the building and people forget that; some players need six months to adapt to a new environment,” Clement said at the time.

“In that way, he has already done some really good things and he will only grow in the future to become more important for the club.”

