A roundup of some of the latest headlines on the January transfer window rumour mill.

Celtic and Rangers will both return to European action next week in the Champions League and Europa League respectively. Following their Scottish Cup results, the Hoops will host Young Boys at Parkhead in their penultimate UCL group stage clash, while Philippe Clement’s side prepare for a visit to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

Ahead of the action, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest headlines on the January transfer window.

Exciting Rangers starlet secures January move

Promising Rangers star Kristian Webster has completed a January move to Dumbarton, joining on loan until the end of the season. The defender has put pen to paper with the League One side, who are currently battling to avoid automatic relegation. The club announced Webster’s arrival ahead of their Scottish Cup clash with Championship team Airdrieonians, confirming he would be put straight into their match-day squad.

Webster has been impressing for the Gers’ B team and has established himself as a regular, even captaining the side on a couple of occasions this season. The 19-year-old stepped up as skipper twice for his side during their run in the Scottish Challenge Cup. Their journey ended in the quarter-finals when they lost out to Queen’s Park for a spot in the final four.

Webster signed a professional contract with Rangers back in 2021 but he is yet to make his senior debut. However, he did enjoy a loan spell with Lowland League outfit Cumbernauld Colts last season, where he earned valuable first team experience and was even named the Board & Committee Player of the Year.

With Dumbarton currently rock bottom of the League One table, they need all the firepower in their side that they can get to aid their battle for survival. As things stand, the Sons are six points behind closest rivals Inverness CT, who have a game in-hand, so there’s a lot of ground to make up between now and the end of the season.

Ex-Celtic boss back in management

Tony Mowbray is set to return to the dugout following his appointment as manager of West Brom. The 61-year-old is ready to take on managerial duties once again after receiving the all clear following treatment for bowel cancer. Mowbray returns to the Baggies after initially leaving them in 2009 to join Celtic.

The ex-Hoops boss is back at The Hawthorns following a 16-year absence, and will take charge of his first match on Tuesday when West Brom take on Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship. He will take on the role with his long-time assistant Mark Venus.

Mowbray has taken charge of more than 800 professional fixtures during his managerial career and West Brom will hope he can guide them to promotion at the end of the season. Albion are currently seventh in the table, within touching distance of a place in the play-offs to fight for the final spot up to the Premier League.

During his last tenure with West Brom, he spearheaded them to the 2007/08 Championship title.