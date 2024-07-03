Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been carrying out a summer squad rebuild | SNS Group

The highly-rated Scottish-born teenager is also eligible to play for England

Rangers have swatted off fierce competition from THREE English Premier League giants to secure the signing of teenage talent Alfie Hutchison from Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United were all targeting a summer swoop for the highly-rated 15-year-old, but the Glasgow-born midfielder has instead opted for a move along the M8 from Tynecastle to Ibrox to continue his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With first-team boss Philippe Clement undergoing a major squad rebuild - supported by recruitment chief Nils Koppen - in an effort to bring immediate success to the club, the Belgian has placed a lot of focus on recruiting some of the country’s most promising young talents.

Fabrizio Romano on Instagram | Instagram

And the acquisition of Hutchison is viewed as another massive coup for the Light Blues, with the starlet chased by some of the biggest clubs down south. That’s according to Romano, who revealed the Scottish teen is also eligible to play for the Auld Enemy, England.

Uploading an image of Hutchison on social media posing at Ibrox with his royal blue shirt, complete with his name and the number seven while wearing the club’s training gear, Romano said on his Instagram story: “Talent Alfie Hutchison has joined Rangers from Hearts for training compensation."Alfie is eligible for Scotland & England and has attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.”

Hutchison is expected to link up initially with the Gers’ Under-17s team - coached by former Ibrox full-back Steven Smith - before attempting to progress through their youth system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad