The expectation is the star will leave this summer | Manchester United via Getty Images

The Man United star is reportedly on the Rangers transfer radar.

A transfer guru has claimed that Rangers interest in a Manchester United star is concrete - and the situation could progress rapidly.

Hannibal Mejbri spent the second half of last season out on loan in La Liga with Sevilla, but they aren’t going to trigger a permanent move for him. That leaves his future in doubt but that doesn’t look likely to be at Man Utd, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He claims that the midfielder is likely to leave the Red Devils in the days ahead. Rangers have been mooted as a potential landing spot and Romano insists that movement from Philippe Clement’s side is a live possibility. When asked about Man United’s transfer activity, Romano responded on The Daily Briefing: “Yeah I think there will be some more exits.

“For example Hannibal Mejbri will be out, I think, in the next days. They want to sell him on a permanent transfer and there is genuine interest from Rangers. Then something else could happen, for example in the midfield let’s see with Eriksen, McTominay, in case they recieve proposals.”

Rangers have undergone changes in midfield this summer, with Ryan Jack and John Lundstram two experienced campaigners who have left the club. Mohamed Diomande’s performances in pre-season have been applauded by fans while Nicolas Raskin, Kieran Dowell and Connor Barron are all options in the engine room.