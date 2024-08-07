Manchester United are willing to consider options for star Hannibal Mejbri | Manchester United via Getty Images

Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with transfer moves for the Man Utd star.

A transfer guru has shared the Manchester United demand over a star Rangers and Celtic are said to want off them.

Hannibal Mejbri was on the US pre-season tour with the Premier League giant but his future is currently up for debate. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla but they have not taken up their option to buy him. That leaves him at a crossroads with a Man Utd future looking unlikely.

It has been claimed that Philippe Clement’s side at Ibrox are after him, but more recent reports have suggested that Brendan Rodgers wants him on the green half of Glasgow. Now addressing rumours with a specific focus on Rangers, Fabrizio Romano says the Red Devils are only interested in a permanent deal for the Tunisian international.

The journalist said to GiveMeSport: “Yes, there was an interest. It's true, but Man United are only interested in permanent transfer.

“So selling the player on a permanent transfer, not a new loan. And at the moment, for Rangers, that could be quite difficult. So the conversation is true, the interest is true, but the formula of the deal is going to be crucial to understand the future of Hannibal.”

Rangers have lost experienced stars Ryan Jack and John Lundstram in their midfield room. Celtic have a strong engine room but the likes of Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate have been linked with an exit, and reports have suggested Rodgers is in the market for another midfielder.