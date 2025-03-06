The latest Europa League last-16 team news as Rangers prepare to take on Fenerbahce in Istanbul

Rangers are in Istanbul ahead of the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Turkish giants Fenerbahce - with the Ibrox side looking to respond from their latest domestic woe against Motherwell at the weekend.

The Light Blues - who crashed to a 2-1 home defeat in the Scottish Premiership last Saturday - will aim to return to Glasgow for next week’s second leg with a fighting chance of progressing further in the competition.

While Europa has been a welcome distranct for Rangers this season, they face a formidable opponent in the Turkish capital with Jose Mourinho’s side currently on an 18-match unbeaten run. They did, however, need to navigate a playoff round tie against Belgian club Anderlecht to reach the knockout stage.

Fenerbahce occupy second spot in the Super Lig table, sitting four points behind leaders and bitter rivals Galatasaray. Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the injury news ahead of this evening’s showdown:

John Souttar (DOUBT) - Rangers

The Scotland international hasn’t played since the 3-1 win over Hearts a fortnight ago due to a minor groin injury. Sat out of the St Mirren and Motherwell defeats, despite returning to training last week.

Fred (OUT) - Fenerbahce

Former Manchester United attacker will sit the first leg out through suspension after picking up too many yellow cards during the League Phase.

Oscar Cortes (OUT) - Rangers

Returned to training for a couple of days last week, but Ferguson stressed he wasn’t keen to rush the Colombian back given his injury issues over the last 12 months. Hasn’t travelled with the squad to Turkey.

Jayden Oosterwolde (OUT) - Fenerbahce

Dutch left-back is sidelined for the rest of the season with an ACL. Not in the European squad, as a result.

Bright Osayi-Samuel (OUT) - Fenerbahce

Like Fred, the ex-QPR and Blackpool full-back is ruled out through suspension after picking up too many bookings in the League Phase. Currently injured anyway until late March owing to a thigh problem.

Leon Balogun (DOUBT) - Rangers

Has played just once since the end of January, featuring as a substitute in the second half of the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Motherwell last Saturday. Might still be lacking match sharpness and Ferguson faces a late fitness call on the Nigerian.

Rodrigo Becao (OUT) - Fenerbahce

Brazilian centre-back is not part of the Yellow Canaries European squad after suffering an ACL injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Rafael Fernandes (OUT) - Rangers

On loan LOSC Lille defender was omitted from the European squad by Philippe Clement and is therefore ineligible. Will have to watch on from the stands.

Diego Carlos (OUT) - Fenerbahce

Former Aston Villa defender is unavailable for selection due to a knee injury, which will keep him sidelined until later this month.

Ismail Yuksek (OUT) - Fenerbahce

A muscle issues will prevent the Turkish international from featuring in the first leg. Could have a chance of making next week’s return leg.

Serdar Aziz (OUT) - Fenerbahce

Experienced central defender has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho and hasn’t been included in the club’s European squad.

Another player bombed out of the first-team picture under Mourinho this season and not in the European squad.