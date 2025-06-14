Stefan Borson has addressed how Rangers can improve their financial situation under new ownership.

Finance expert Stefan Borson has weighed in on Rangers’ current position as the club’s new owners look to implement new business models and transfer methods.

The Scottish FA gave approval for the takeover at Ibrox last month, resulting in Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises acquiring a majority 51 percent stake in the club.

The new owners have committed to investing an initial £20 million in Rangers straight up, subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting later this month on June 23rd.

The ownership group is spearheaded by current Leeds United chairman and 49ers Enterprises chairman Parrag Marathe and health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh.

Borson has weighed in on Rangers’ current financial situation and says they could hugely improve their status if they become regular qualifiers for the Champions League. He also pulled up one glaring issue that is currently impacting the club’s figures.

Rangers’ revenue increased to a record-breaking £88.3 million during the 2023/24 season but recorded a surge in net losses, spiking from £4.1 million to £17.2 million.

“I did a bit of a deep dive on Rangers recently and the big noticeable thing is the number of the player sales is just terrible,” Borson told Football Insider.

“They have made almost no profits over the last sort of five years and they need to fix that. I think they need to get to a position where they’re buying a better quality of player.

“Where English clubs in particular are shopping in Scotland, taking up profits, reinvesting it both in the academy and also in the squad and then building a proper regular qualifier for the Champions League.

“If they do that, there’s a massive opportunity for Rangers. Domestic is just a bit of a sideshow these days. They have got brilliant matchday revenue. That’s not going anywhere from the domestic game. But the TV deal is terrible and isn’t really going to massively improve. So, the focus has got to be on what they can do in Europe.”

Russell Martin says Rangers will sign players before July

The first big decision Rangers’ new owners made was bringing in a new full-time manager. Barry Ferguson did not make the final cut when it came to choosing a new head coach, and Russell Martin beat the likes of Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti to the position.

The 39-year-old joins the club after previously being at Southampton, before his dismissal in December.

Fans are hoping to see a new avenue of opportunities in this era of new ownership and management. Martin has told the media he expects to see Rangers bring in ‘one or two’ new signings to boost the team’s ability.

“I want us to keep improving and be the best version of ourselves that we can be," the former Scotland international told Sky Sports News.

“We have to win, and we have to win a lot. I think history shows you that when Rangers are performing and have momentum and energy, with a team of clarity and belief, it can lead to anything and to big success.

“There is a few positions where we'll need to strengthen fairly quickly and fairly early on. I'm also willing to be surprised and I'm open to being surprised by some of the players we have here.

“I'm pretty sure by then [Champions League qualifiers] we'll have one or two people, to help us add to the group."