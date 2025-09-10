Media abroad have been left raving over the Rangers recruit’s midweek impact

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Rangers star has left his home nation buzzing after a jaw-dropping appearance on the international scene.

Norway were fancied to ease past Moldova in their latest World Cup qualifier but few would have predicted the unstoppable 11-1 thumping they inflicted on the minnows. Erling Haaland ran riot with a five-goal haul but Rangers’ Thelo Aasgaard also wanted in on the act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming off the bench, he scored a remarkable four times to inspire the team towards their first haul of 11 goals since a 1948 rout of USA where they also did not concede, falling just one short of their record 12-0 victory over Finland in 1946. The Norwergian media have been left wowed by the Rangers man, who signed from Luton Town in the summer.

How Thelo Aasgaard shone for Norway

NRK usually does not do player ratings for those coming on after the hour mark but still handed the Rangers man a 10/10, saying: “Usually too short a time to be considered, but tonight we have to make an exception. Four goals in half an hour gives a 10 on the stock exchange. What efficiency!” Tipsbladet added: “Too little playing time to be considered, but a brilliant introduction.”

Express said: “Thelonious Aasgaard, as soon as he entered the game, scored the seventh goal. Leo Østigård scored an own goal shortly after entering the field, but it was quickly forgotten. Aasgaard scored again in the 65th minute, completing his hat trick from the penalty spot and sealing a remarkable personal evening with four goals, despite only entering the field in the 63rd minute.”

Now with a return to Premiership football this weekend against Hearts, the attack-minded midfielder will look to stamp his authority in blue after an injury-hit start to life after Luton Town. He said after joining Rangers: “To have the gaffer’s trust and being here one day, I can see he wants me to express myself in the system and I am looking forward to being part of hopefully a successful year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Thelo Aasgaard joined Rangers

“What suits me is possession-based football and when we played his Swansea team you never really touched the ball. I always thought it would be fun to play in a team like that. I have a bit of flair and I play with confidence. I shoot from distance and link up and form connections at the top of the pitch.

“I like to be part of the build-up phase as well as getting into the box and getting my goals. I feel at home already. The facilities are fantastic, it is a really good changing room and I can’t wait to get going.

“It feels like the right move for my career and to play in front of the amazing fans, in an amazing stadium is what I have been dreaming of. When I heard about Rangers I was over the moon. I have played against the manager’s teams a few times and I always pictured myself in his team and to be here now is really good. It was an easy decision, I love the number of games here, it is like the EFL and I love playing. The stature and history is enough as well."