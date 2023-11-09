Neilson is back in management in the US after accepting the Tampa Bay Rowdies job

Former Hearts manager Robbie Neilson "held talks" with new Rangers boss Philippe Clement about potentially becoming his assistant.

It is claimed Neilson - who was confirmed as the new head coach of USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies earlier today - was under consideration to join up with the Belgian at Ibrox.

Neilson is back in management following a spell out of the game after being sacked from his second spell at Tynecastle back in April. However, his reign Stateside won't officially begin until January when the new season gets underway.

According to Scottish ex-journalist turned ESPN commentator, Mark Donaldson, the 43-year-old former MK Dons and Dundee United manager "chose to move to Florida despite holding talks with Philippe Clement last month" over the number two position.

Clement opted to bring fellow countryman Stephan Van Der Heyden with him to Glasgow as part of a new-look backroom staff after confessing it was important he had people working closely with him who had a good understanding of Scottish football. Steven Davis and Alex Rae currently still remain on the coaching team.