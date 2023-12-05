An ex-Rangers man has left his Premier League job after seeing his boss receiving his P45.

A former Rangers star has left his Premier League job due to his boss being sacked on Tuesday. We have already seen a number of sackings in the Scottish Premiership as well as in the EFL Championship this season but until Tuesday, no Premier League manager had been sacked.

However, after a disastrous start to life back in the Premier League, Sheffield United canned Paul Heckingbottom ahead of Wednesday's clash at home to Liverpool. The sacking has been criticised by most, given Heckingbottom was given next to no money to prepare his squad for this season after promotion, while star man Sander Berge was sold to Burnley, who were a fellow promoted side. Key forward Iliman Ndiaye also departed, as he joined Marseille in the summer.

Neverthelesss, Heckingbottom was sacked, and his two assistants have already followed him out of Bramall Lane. One of those is former Rangers player and once interim boss Stuart McCall. Former Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson has also left his role.

McCall - who has also played for Bradford City, Everton and Sheffield United - represented Rangers as a player between 1991 and 1998, racking up 194 league appearances, and he later returned in March of 2015, seeing out the season as interim boss, and he threw his hat in the ring after a solid end to the season, but Mark Warburton was instead given the job.

McCall has had three separate spells as Bradford City boss during his career, and another spell as an interim boss. He has also had spells at Motherwell and Scunthrope United. It remains to be seen whether he will look to return to management, or whether he will find another job as an assistant. What we do know is that Sheffield United will turn to former boss Chris Wilder three years after sacking the fan favourite.