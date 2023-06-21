The Liverpool legend and ex Aston Villa gaffer is in the hunt for a new job and could be in line for a shot at the EFL Championship.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has emerged as an early favourite to take charge at EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are in the hunt for a new boss after Darren Moore’s shock exit earlier this week despite the former West Brom boss having led them back to the second tier of English football via the play-offs last season. The Steel City club gained promotion from League One after a dramatic late win over rivals Barnsley at Wembley but are now searching for a manager as they prepare for the new season.

Gerrard, a league title winner as Rangers boss, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently but has now ruled out the switch to the Middle East now. He said: “I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did. I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up.”

The 43-year old is now the 11/4 favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job. Former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal follows is second favourite at 3/1 to make a return to Hillsborough with Vítor Campelos and Bruno Lage also in the running.

Gerrard played for Liverpool from 1989 to 2015 and made 710 appearances in all competitions during his time on the books of the Premier League giants, scoring 185 goals. The former England international won the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League with the Reds. He left Merseyside for LA Galaxy before hanging up his boots after two years in MLS. He returned to Anfield for a spell coaching in the academy before landing the Rangers job.