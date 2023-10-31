A former Rangers boss could be set to return to England after a couple of sackings in the Championship.

Former Rangers boss Michael Beale could be set for a swift return to management despite vowing to take time off following his Ibrox departure. Beale was sacked by the Gers almost a month ago following a disappointing start to the season.

Beale got the Rangers job after an impressive spell with Queens Park Rangers, one that only looks more successful in retrospect, with QPR having struggled greatly since his departure. But Beale didn't enjoy much success himself in the time that followed, and he was handed his P45 by Rangers early in October, lasting just 10 months in charge.

After his Rangers sacking, Beale said in a social media statement: "For the first time in 20 years I have the time to reflect and visit, learn and watch others at work. From 2003 to 2023, Chelsea FC to Liverpool FC, São Paulo FC, Liverpool FC, Rangers FC, Aston Villa FC, QPR FC and Rangers FC. I've moved immediately from one role to the other without a break between roles. Six unique and elite clubs and an amazing journey to this point.

"In the next two months I plan to visit Brazil again to visit some friends. Then onto the MLS to catch the playoffs and finally making that promised trip to Japan to see the J League up close. I hope to reconnect with lots of familiar faces on my travels. I am fascinated about the different cultures of the game and how it's viewed differently across the world.

"This is what makes our game so unique and exciting. The game has given me so much. The next decision will be the most important one as I continue my journey as a coach, manager, mentor and student of this wonderful game."

We are only a month into those two months and Beale is already being linked with a new job, with two now available in the Championship. Millwall sacked Gary Rowett recently, and Beale is said to be number two on their list, behind former Lions star Kevin Muscat, who was linked with the Rangers job.

