Hutton sympathises with the talented 20-year-old over his lack of game time at right-back

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton claims he won’t be surprised if Everton can pull off a move for one of Scottish football’s most promising talents Nathan Patterson in the January transfer window.

The Toffees are preparing to launch an increased £9million bid to land the Light Blues youngster after their previous two offers during the summer failed to match the Ibrox club’s asking price.

Nathan Patterson in action for Rangers. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Patterson is believed to be open to the idea of joining the English Premier League side after growing frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities.

The Scotland international has started just five games in all competitions this season but his versatility is viewed as a major factor for Everton boss Rafa Benítez, who is eyeing the 20-year-old as a long-term replacement for right-back Seamus Coleman.

Hutton, a former full-back himself, reckons Patterson must be at a club where he is going to feature regularly in order to take his game to a new level.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “It’s a difficult one but for Patterson to get to the next stage of his career, he has to play football games. It doesn’t surprise me that he is getting upset.

“I can only feel for him as if I was in his shoes. I would be the exact same, I would just want to play games.

“He is not getting the game time at right-back. He has played at left-back and he has played one up in front of Tavernier. That’s not where he’s going to get any better. He needs to learn his position, he’s still young.

Nathan Patterson has started just once for Rangers this season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the likes of Everton do come in for him. If it’s a substantial fee, then there’s a big decision to be made.