Former Rangers defender completes Deadline Day move to Championship side

Former Rangers defender Danny Wilson has completed a transfer deadline day move that will see him return to Glasgow and join Championship side Queen's Park.

The 32-year old, who came through the youth ranks at Ibrox and had two spells with the club, moves to the Spiders on an 18-month contract having been released by Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids earlier this month. He returns to Scotland for the first time since sending his second stint with the Gers back in 2018 having also turned out for Hearts.

Speaking to Queen's Park TV, Wilson said: “I am delighted to be here and delighted to be part of a club which is progressive. It has been a while since I played in Scotland and I am looking forward to playing here again.”

The five times capped Scotland international's first spell as a Rangers players came to an end in 2010 when he made a high profile move to Liverpool. He was with the Reds for three years and had loan spells with Bristol City and Blackpool before moving to Tynecastle in 2013. During his second spell with Rangers, between 2015 and 2018, he won the Scottish Championship and the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Queen's Park head coach Callum Davidson said: “Danny has all the experience we have been looking for and he also has a great pedigree in the game. Getting him to sign for his is a bit of a coup as not only is he an excellent player but he will help this club greatly in terms of bringing on our young defenders.