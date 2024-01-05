Former Rangers favourite linked with historic South American transfer

The ex-Ibrox midfielder is nearing the end of his contract at Sheffield Wednesday and is being eyed by a South American club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Rangers midfielder Josh Windass could become the first-ever English player to play in Argentina's top division - with Primera Division side Club Atletico Talleres showing an interest in signing him. The 29-year-old, who plays for Sheffield Wednesday in EFL Championship, is out of contract in the summer and can therefore sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of the UK this month.

Sky Sports News report Argentinian outfit Talleres want to open talks with the player and his representatives over a potential deal to bring him to South America after their initial public pursuit for his signature in the summer of 2022 came to nothing.

Loading....

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Windass, who has scored two goals and contributed two assists for the Owls this term, netted the winning goal in the EFL League One play-off final against Barnsley last season. Signed from Wigan Athletic following their relegation to the third tier, the attacker has been been a mainstay in Danny Röhl's team at Hillsborough.

Prior to that, he spent two years at Ibrox and finished the 2017/18 campaign tied with Alfredo Morelos as the club's top scorer with an impressive 18 goals in all competitions.