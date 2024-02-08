Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jim McAlister has revealed the personal 'trauma' he has suffered after he won his case against Rangers for unfair dismissal.

His boyhood club, the former midfielder played for several Scottish clubs in his career, including Dundee and Morton. Rangers were ordered to pay him £13,000 after his exit at the start of last season.

He is now in Saudi Arabia working with former Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq. A Glasgow employment tribunal has found the Premiership club to be liable for the 38-year-old's “unfair dismissal”, as they were in “breach of contract” over his departure.

McAlister was left gutted and has now taken to Instagram to share his thoughts and what it was that he endured. As quoted by the Daily Record, said: "I wanted to put on record my thanks to everyone who has supported me since the Employment Tribunal in Glasgow adjudicated that I was unfairly dismissed by Rangers.

“As you can imagine, being wrongly accused is a personal trauma, but also a trauma for my immediate family and friends, all of whom of course, knew there was no factual basis for the allegations.

"I also learned the strength of the Rangers family and football community and their sense of justice and fairness. I wanted to thank all those who took the time to post support for me and my family and who also sent person messages.”