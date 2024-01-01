A former Rangers midfielder has been appointed as the new head coach of an EFL team - meanwhile, a Celtic defender explains how they won the tactical battle in the Old Firm derby.

Following another turbulent Old Firm derby that saw Celtic emerge victorious over Rangers at Celtic Park by a score of 2-1, let's take a look at what is going on around each of the Glaswegian giants heading into the new year.

A former Rangers midfielder has recently been appointed as the new head coach of a club that currently plays in League One of the EFL - in addition to this, a Celtic player has explained how they won the tactical battle in the game against the Light Blues on Saturday afternoon.

Charlie Adam appointed as new manager of Fleetwood Town

Ex-Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam has been given his job in senior team management - the 38-year-old was appointed as manager of League One outfit Fleetwood Town on December 31. It isn't his first non-playing role in football - he has also functioned as a loans manager at Burnley.

He will take over from former Hibs manager Lee Johnson, who was sacked by Fleetwood just a day prior to Adam's appointment. Adam played for Rangers between the years of 2003 and 2009 - he also featured for a slew of other Scottish clubs, including Ross County, St. Mirren and Dundee.

Liam Scales explains how Celtic defeated Rangers

The dust has settled after the Old Firm derby on Saturday afternoon as the Bhoys swept aside their bitter rivals to boost their tile hopes. In a recent interview, Celts defender Liam Scales has explained how they were able to defeat their adversaries.