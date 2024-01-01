Former Rangers & Liverpool man lands role vacated by ex-Hibs manager as Celtic player reacts to Old Firm win
A former Rangers midfielder has been appointed as the new head coach of an EFL team - meanwhile, a Celtic defender explains how they won the tactical battle in the Old Firm derby.
Following another turbulent Old Firm derby that saw Celtic emerge victorious over Rangers at Celtic Park by a score of 2-1, let's take a look at what is going on around each of the Glaswegian giants heading into the new year.
Charlie Adam appointed as new manager of Fleetwood Town
Ex-Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam has been given his job in senior team management - the 38-year-old was appointed as manager of League One outfit Fleetwood Town on December 31. It isn't his first non-playing role in football - he has also functioned as a loans manager at Burnley.
He will take over from former Hibs manager Lee Johnson, who was sacked by Fleetwood just a day prior to Adam's appointment. Adam played for Rangers between the years of 2003 and 2009 - he also featured for a slew of other Scottish clubs, including Ross County, St. Mirren and Dundee.
Liam Scales explains how Celtic defeated Rangers
The dust has settled after the Old Firm derby on Saturday afternoon as the Bhoys swept aside their bitter rivals to boost their tile hopes. In a recent interview, Celts defender Liam Scales has explained how they were able to defeat their adversaries.
Speaking after the game, Scales said: "When teams come and press us and try to get tight to us I feel as if it suits us. We can play through them and it suits the sort of players we have. It’s a nice difference from playing against a low block, which we do a lot in the league. The big occasions come against teams who come out and play and we feel as if we can come out and play against most teams.”