Former Rangers manager eyeing sensational transfer swoop for Rangers defensive stalwart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steven Gerrard remains interested in reuniting with Rangers captain James Tavernier at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq.
The Liverpool icon, who moved to the Middle East last summer after a nine month hiatus from the dugout, is targeting the 32-year-old right-back who has established himself as a Gers legend during his time at Ibrox.
Tavernier - 122 goals and 127 assists in all competitions - has contributed 14 goals so far this season for Philippe Clement's side including scoring the only goal to help his team mates beat Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup Final last December.
Loading....
Gerrard, who previously enjoyed a successful three-year spell in charge of the Light Blues and led the club to the Scottish Premiership title in season 2020/21 to halt Celtic from winning ten-in-a-row, is expected to offer Tavernier the chance to link up with him again as he looks to add some high-profile European experience to his squad.
According to HITC, Gerrard tried to land the defender in the summer window, but will reignite his interest in an attempt to lure him to Saudi Arabia. They claim interest also remains in the Englishman among a number of other PIF-owned teams.