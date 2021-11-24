The Scotland international was transferred to the Royal Berkshire Hospital by ambulance after receiving extensive treatment on the pitch

Former Rangers midfielder John Fleck has been discharged from hospital after collapsing during Sheffield United’s Championship match against Reading last night.

The Scotland international suffered a seizure, which led to players from both sides calling for urgent medical attention.

Fleck was treated on the pitch for ten minutes and was given oxygen before being rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital by ambulance.

Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic stated after the match that Fleck was conscious and communicating with club and medical personnel.

He said: “I cannot comment so much but Fleck is conscious, he is in the hospital in good hands and we expect he will be okay.

“I didn’t see exactly what happened. One moment he fell down and it was really complicated moment for him and for us too.

“For sure, honestly I didn’t see what happened, everything was quick, both benches going insane.”

After underdoing tests overnight, the 30-year-old, who has five international caps and has been a regular member of Steve Clarke’s squad in recent years, was allowed home this afternoon.

A Sheffield United statement read: “Sheffield United is grateful to report that John Fleck has been discharged from hospital and will return to Sheffield today.

“After comprehensive medical examinations and staying in hospital overnight for observation, he has been allowed home, where United medical staff will continue to monitor him closely.

“United and John Fleck would like to thank all who assisted at a stressful time last night and also everyone for their supportive messages.”

Fleck, who played for the Light Blues between 2007 and 2012, has been a mainstay in the Sheffield team having made over 200 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

Rangers supporters have passed on their messages of support to their former player.

