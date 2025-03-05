The former Rangers and Nottingham Forest man has delivered a great message to youngsters abroad.

A former Rangers and Nottingham Forest forward has made a brilliant move for aspiring players after clinching his latest league crown.

Jason Cummings made his name at Hibs as he scored 71 goals with 23 assists for the club, winning the Scottish Cup and the form eventually earned him a move to Nottingham Forest. During that time at the City Ground, he also spent a loan spell at Rangers, netting six times on 18 outings, before moving on to clubs like Dundee and Shrewsbury Town.

Since then, he been in places far from Glasgow and the UK. In Australia, he shone for Central Coast Mariners and is a favourite of the support at Indian Super League side Mohun Bagan. Cummings has played 63 times since joining in 2023 with 27 strikes and 10 assists.

Youngsters issued demand

The club are dining out on title glory, after their 1-0 victory against Odisha sealed more silverware success as they clinched a piece of history. The Mariners successfully defended their title and are the first ISL team to manage this feat. Known for his bubbly personality and trademark quips, the striker surprising dropped into the U17s at one of their training sessions to tell them what is required to reach the top.

The former Hibee said: Well done boys, you trained good today. The sun is hot so it is extra hard. Honestly boys, you work hard and you will one day be playing with Mohun Bagan up here with me. The more you work hard then the more enjoyment you have. Keep working hard and enjoy, you are all brothers. Being a football player is the best job in the world and that is what you need to try and be. It starts from here and working hard, enjoying with your brothers and smile. Enjoy it.”

Indian amazement

Speaking at the time of his latest move abroad, Cummings shared why he found the switch so appealing in 2023. He told KhelNow at the time: "The ISL is now an important league to the players of A-League. I have been following Indian football for the past few years. When I was offered by Mohun Bagan, I started my research on them. In the process, I learnt about the legacy of the club. Moreover, Mohun Bagan won the ISL last season. I am hopeful of adding a few more trophies to the cabinet in the next three years.

“The club's target is to achieve continental success, in the AFC Cup. The management and I have a similar mentality. I want Mohun Bagan to be aggressive while approaching any competition we participate in and win it in the process. That's our bull's eye if I may put it like that. Yes, I am aware of the happiness the Mohun Bagan fans have felt, when they heard about my signing. In my inbox, there were numerous messages from the loyals. It has been mesmerising! I thank everyone and I promise I'll give my best to make you all happy."